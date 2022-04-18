Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Haryana govt enforces mask mandate in these 4 districts as Covid-19 cases rise. Read here

Haryana govt enforces mask mandate in these 4 districts as Covid-19 cases rise. Read here

Haryana reported 234 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 198 surfaced in Gurugram alone while 21 were from Faridabad.(AP Photo/Bikas Das)
1 min read . 18 Apr 2022 Livemint

Haryana reported 234 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, of which 198 surfaced in Gurugram alone while 21 were from Faridabad.

The authorities in Haryana has made it mandatory for four NCR districts that includes Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar to follow the mask mandate. 

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij made the announcement on Monday saying that in view of the rise in Covid cases over the past a few days in Gurugram, the wearing of a mask has been made compulsory there and three other districts of Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. All the four districts are near New Delhi and fall in the national capital region (NCR).

Haryana reported 234 new Covid-19 cases in twenty four hours, of which 198 surfaced in Gurugram alone while 21 were from Faridabad.

Meanwhile Delhi recorded 501 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate rose to 7.72 % today.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a mask mandate in six districts. The districts where the wearing of a mask has been made mandatory by the UP government are Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat.

