Haryana govt extends internet suspension in 3 districts after farmers' protest

Haryana government on Wednesday extended the suspension of internet and SMS services in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts till 5 pm tomorrow to check misinformation. Internet services were snapped in the state till 5 pm today, earlier.

The order will remain in effect till 5 pm of January 28 and covers internet services (2G/ 3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and "all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in territorial jurisdiction of district Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar of Haryana State."

The extension on mobile internet ban comes amid farmers' protests and tractor rally violence witnessed in the national capital against Centre's three farm laws recently introduced.

On Tuesday, during post tractor rally in Delhi, Haryana was put on high alert on and mobile internet services were suspended in three districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal.

In the wake of the events which unfolded in the national capital, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a special meeting of his cabinet and appealed to all farmers to return to their homes.

The DGP said a high alert has been sounded in the state in view of the violent incidents in several areas during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi. He directed all district police chiefs to be extremely vigilant.

Haryana Roadways bus services to Delhi were also affected in the wake of the events in the national capital, with a senior Transport Department official saying they were assessing the situation.

The order was issued in view of the potential law and order situation on account of events in the national capital and to prevent any kind of spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, an official said ear

The three Haryana districts lie adjoining the national capital.

With agency inputs

