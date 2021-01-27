OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haryana govt extends internet suspension in 3 districts after farmers' protest
(Photo: AP)
(Photo: AP)

Haryana govt extends internet suspension in 3 districts after farmers' protest

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 09:55 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The order will remain in effect till 5 pm of January 28 and covers internet services (2G/ 3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc
  • The three Haryana districts lie adjoining the national capital

Haryana government on Wednesday extended the suspension of internet and SMS services in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts till 5 pm tomorrow to check misinformation. Internet services were snapped in the state till 5 pm today, earlier.

The order will remain in effect till 5 pm of January 28 and covers internet services (2G/ 3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and "all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in territorial jurisdiction of district Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar of Haryana State."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at the 4th FII Summit on Health of Nations Themed 'A CEO' Guide to investigating in the next decade of Global Growth' via video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

India to roll out sustained investment in healthcare delivery system: Vardhan

2 min read . 10:53 PM IST
A woman grimaces as a healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19.

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST
A wreath is laid at the monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, to recognise Holocaust victims. The Warsaw commemoration is part of world observances of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Nazi German death camp where some 1.1 million people, mostly Jewish, were killed during World War II. Most observances were held online, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only few people attended the ceremony at the monument.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

4 min read . 10:43 PM IST
Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington,DC on January 27, 2021. (Photo by CARLOS BARRIA / POOL / AFP)

On day 1, Secretary of State Blinken commits to rebuilding US diplomacy worldwide

1 min read . 10:42 PM IST

The extension on mobile internet ban comes amid farmers' protests and tractor rally violence witnessed in the national capital against Centre's three farm laws recently introduced.

On Tuesday, during post tractor rally in Delhi, Haryana was put on high alert on and mobile internet services were suspended in three districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal.

In the wake of the events which unfolded in the national capital, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a special meeting of his cabinet and appealed to all farmers to return to their homes.

The DGP said a high alert has been sounded in the state in view of the violent incidents in several areas during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi. He directed all district police chiefs to be extremely vigilant.

Haryana Roadways bus services to Delhi were also affected in the wake of the events in the national capital, with a senior Transport Department official saying they were assessing the situation.

The order was issued in view of the potential law and order situation on account of events in the national capital and to prevent any kind of spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, an official said ear

The three Haryana districts lie adjoining the national capital.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout