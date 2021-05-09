Haryana govt extends lockdown till 17 May, says stringent measures to be taken

Amid massive surge in novel coronavirus cases and attempts to contain the pread, Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown-like restrictions till 17 May. Speaking to the reporters, the state health minister Anil Vij said, "Surkshit Haryana announced from May 10 to May 17."

He also said that stringent measures will be taken to contain spread of COVID-19 in Haryana. The detailed order to be issued soon.

Haryana is under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3. Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad -- from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

During the ongoin lockdown period, the government has urged the residents to stay indoors, officials said. However, several categories which were granted exemption earlier too during weekend restrictions in nine districts, including people who are tasked with law and order, emergencies and municipal service duties and government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties, continue to get exemptions during the lockdown.

To curb the virus spread, the state government had recently put several other restrictions in place including imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew.

Haryana on Sunday reported 151 more COVID-19 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 5,605, while another big surge of 13,548 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 6,15,897.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,16,867, as per the bulletin.

