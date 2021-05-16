In order to check the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown-like restrictions till 24 May. Taking to Twitter, the state health minister Anil Vij said, "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert."

The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana.

Earlier, the lockdown was extended from 10 May to 17 May.

Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 16, 2021

During the ongoin lockdown period, the government has urged the residents to stay indoors, officials said. However, several categories which were granted exemption earlier too during weekend restrictions in nine districts, including people who are tasked with law and order, emergencies and municipal service duties and government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties, continue to get exemptions during the lockdown.

To curb the virus spread, the state government had recently put several other restrictions in place including imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew.

Here's a lowdown on what's allowed and what's not during the lockdown:

According to an official order issued last week, guidelines of the extended lockdown, no gathering of more than 11 persons will be allowed, including in weddings, cremation and funerals.

Marriages will be allowed only at home and in courts with a maximum limit of 11 persons. No movement of 'barat' procession is allowed, the order said.

Earlier, in the case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 people was not permitted, and marriage functions were subject to permission from district magistrates or officers authorised by them.

The maximum ceiling at marriage functions was 30 persons in indoor spaces and 50 in open spaces, as per earlier orders.

To contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, in the exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, extended the restrictions imposed through earlier (lockdown) orders issued on May 2, for another one week.

This extension is from May 10 (5 am onwards) to May 17 (5 am) in Haryana and it is to be observed as “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana", Vardhan said while issuing the fresh restrictions on Sunday."

"Tree felling operations of the forest department and the Haryana Forest Development Corporation shall remain operational subject to the condition that they will be allowed only to the extent required for meeting the fuelwood requirements of Municipal Corporations and district administrations," the order stated.

Additionally, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a 500-bedded COVID-19 care centre, Guru Teg Bahadur Sanjeevani Hospital in Panipat. Union Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan was also present during the occasion where he informed that Indian Oil Corp Ltd is supplying 15MT of gaseous Oxygen to the GTB Sanjeevani Hospital through a steel pipeline connected to the MEG plant of Panipat refinery free of cost. He said that Each of the 500 bed at the temporary facility will be connected to the Oxygen supply.

Pradhan also said that Indian Oil Corp Ltd is also providing 50 rooms in nearby hotels to doctors engaged at the Covid care centre in Panipat for 6 months. This facility will bolster emergency care for Covid-19 patients from Panipat, Sonipat, Karnal, and other regions of Haryana. "Panipat refinery is currently producing 280 MT medical oxygen which was earlier 200MT. Panipat refinery is supplying oxygen to various states. We have imported 200 cryogenic tankers. India is importing 13,000 MT oxygen from the countries like UAE, Oman," the union minister added.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Friday reported 164 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll to 6,402, while 10,608 fresh infections pushed the case count to 6,75,636.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths included 16 from Rohtak, 15 from Gurgaon, 12 from Jind, 11 each from Hisar, Panipat and Bhiwani and 10 from Ambala district.

Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (2,144), Hisar (1,146) and Faridabad (8,26).

After a gap of a few weeks, the total number of active cases in the state dropped below 1-lakh mark to 99,007.

The total recoveries so far were 5,70,227, the bulletin stated.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.30 percent, it said.

The recovery rate was 84.40 percent, it added

