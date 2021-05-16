Haryana govt extends lockdown till 24 May, strict measures to be taken, says Vij

Pradhan also said that Indian Oil Corp Ltd is also providing 50 rooms in nearby hotels to doctors engaged at the Covid care centre in Panipat for 6 months. This facility will bolster emergency care for Covid-19 patients from Panipat, Sonipat, Karnal, and other regions of Haryana. "Panipat refinery is currently producing 280 MT medical oxygen which was earlier 200MT. Panipat refinery is supplying oxygen to various states. We have imported 200 cryogenic tankers. India is importing 13,000 MT oxygen from the countries like UAE, Oman," the union minister added.