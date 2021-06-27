The Haryana government on Sunday extended the Covid-induced lockdown in the state till 5 July. However, certain relaxations have been allowed.

A fresh order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority today says that Anganwadi centres and creches under the Women and Child Development department shall remain shut till 31 July in the state.

The WCD will release the methodology for the implementation of various women and child welfare programmes in the state.

"University campuses are allowed to open for research scholars, practical classes in laboratories and remedial classes/ doubt classes, by adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms.", the notification read.

Let's take a look at the relaxations and restrictions already in place:

Shops are allowed to remain open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Shopping malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm daily.

Gyms can open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50% capacity.

Swimming pools and spas to remain shut.

Hotels, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50% seating capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted till 10 pm.

Temples, and other religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time.

Corporate offices can open with full attendance.

Production units, establishments and industries are allowed to operate.

Weddings, funerals/cremations can happen with 50 people. However, wedding processions are not allowed.

Gatherings allowed in open spaces with a ceiling of 50 persons.

Delta+ variant of Covid in Haryana

Haryana has also recorded its first case of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 in Faridabad after which the Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that the state government is fully prepared for it.

While speaking to the media Vij said, "The government is prepared. We have given orders that 100% of the contacts of the person be tested and genome sequencing be done."

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 121 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.

According to the state health department, Haryana also witnessed 227 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin, there are 1,804 cases in the state.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 7,68,263 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 7,57,091.

As many as 9,368 people have succumbed to the Covid-19 so far in the state.

29,982 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

India registered as many as 51,667 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

At 2.98%, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5% for the 18 days on the trot.

Also, the country saw a total of 64,527 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 2,91,28,267.

