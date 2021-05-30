The Covid-induced lockdown in Haryana has been extended by a week, announced Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

The restriction will now be in place till 7 June, but with some relaxations.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the state recording 1,868 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to 7,53,937.

In addition to this, 97 more people succumbed to the disease. The death toll in Haryana now stands at 8,132.

What is allowed?

Shops can now stay open from 9 am to 3 pm but shopkeepers will have to follow an odd-even formula.

Educational institutions will remain closed till 15 June

Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am

The state government had extended the duration of summer vacation in schools after taking stock of the Covid-19 situation.

However, teachers are required to attend school work from 1 June, according to an official order.

School heads have been ordered to prepare a roster, according to which only 50% of their teachers will be attending schools at a time.

Teachers will be attending to necessary educational and administrative work such as preparing report cards of students and taking care of admission-related work, as per the order.

Earlier, a cap of 11 persons had been enforced for weddings and funerals.

A lockdown was first announced in the state on 3 May and has been extended and four times since to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

After the imposition of the lockdown, Covid-19 cases, positivity rate and deaths have come down significantly in the state.

