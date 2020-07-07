Haryana govt freezes dearness allowance at current rate till July 2021

"As and when the decision to release the future instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from July 1, 2021 is taken by the government, the rates of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief as effective from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from July 1, 2021. No arrears for the period from January 1, 2020 till June 30, 2021, shall be paid," it further said.