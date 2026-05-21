Haryana govt fund siphoning: 15 named in CBI's first chargesheet in 550 crore case — who are they?

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today, i.e., 21.05.2026, has filed first chargesheet before Court of Special Judge (CBI), Panchkula, Haryana, in connection with the large-scale misappropriation of Haryana Government funds involving officials of IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Public Servants of the Government of Haryana and private persons.

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A total of 15 accused persons have been chargesheeted, comprising 6 bank officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, 3 public servants of the Government of Haryana belonging to Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd., Development and Panchayat Dept. and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, 2 shell entities along with their 3 partners/directors, and 1 private person. All accused persons are presently under judicial custody. They have been chargesheeted for offences including Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Breach of Trust, Cheating, Forgery, Destruction of Evidence, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of Government funds to the tune of Rs. 504 Crores, siphoned off from bank accounts of various Government Departments of Haryana by bank officials in criminal connivance with public servants posted at the concerned departments. The case was originally registered by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, and was subsequently transferred to the CBI for investigation.

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