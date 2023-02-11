Haryana: Govt hospital staff can't wear jewellery, makeup anymore. Details here
Haryana government has imposed a strict dress code for staff working in its govt hospital prohibiting funky hairstyles, makeup, long nails, and skirts in a bid to maintain ‘professional touch’
Haryana government has decided to implement a strict dress code for the employees working in the government health facilities of the state. The dress code must be followed round-the-clock, including weekends, evenings, and night shifts, and non-adherence to the dress code will result in disciplinary action and being marked absent for the day.
