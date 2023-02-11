Haryana: Govt hospital staff can't wear jewellery, makeup anymore. Details here

Haryana government has decided to implement a strict dress code for the employees working in the government health facilities of the state. The dress code must be followed round-the-clock, including weekends, evenings, and night shifts, and non-adherence to the dress code will result in disciplinary action and being marked absent for the day.

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister while speaking on the matter said “Funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, makeup and long nails" by the staff in hospitals will not be “unacceptable"

The minister explained that the dress code which the staff will have to adhere to is in its final stages and it will be implemented for all hospital working staff across clinical (medics and paramedics), cleanliness and sanitation, security, transport, technical, kitchen, field departments.

Emphasizing the importance of uniforms in government hospitals Vij said "When you go to a private hospital, not a single employee is seen without a uniform, while in a government hospital, it is difficult to differentiate between a patient and an employee,"

“A well-followed dress code policy in a hospital not only gives an employee his professional image but also presents an elegant image of an organization among the public," He added

The dress code requires men's hair to be no longer than collar length and well-manicured, while trainees, excluding the nursing cadre, must wear black pants with a white shirt and name tag.

Also Read: India will go bankrupt by 2030 if old pension scheme implemented: Haryana CM

The dress code also prohibits jeans of any color, denim skirts and dresses, sweatshirts, sweatsuits, and shorts, t-shirts, stretch t-shirts, stretch pants, fitting pants, leather pants, capris, sweatpants, tank tops, see-through dresses or tops, crop tops, off-shoulder dresses, sneakers, and slippers. Footwear must be black, clean, comfortable, and free of funky designs.

As per reports, the move has been brought to bring in uniformity between the dresses worn by male and female employees of the hospital.