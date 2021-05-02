Haryana government has imposed a complete lockdown for 7 days. Haryana's Minister Anil Vij made the announcement on twitter where he said that complete lockdown will be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May.

The Haryana government on Friday imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. The weekend lockdown started from Friday 10 pm and will remain effective till 5 am on May 3, Monday.

3 मई दिन सोमवार से 7 दिन के लिए सारे हरियाणा में पूर्ण लॉक डाउन घोषित । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 2, 2021

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week. Maharashtra government has also extended the current Covid-19 restrictions in the state till May 15.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.