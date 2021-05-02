OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haryana govt imposes 7-day complete lockdown from tomorrow amid covid surge

Haryana government has imposed a complete lockdown for 7 days. Haryana's Minister Anil Vij made the announcement on twitter where he said that complete lockdown will be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May.

The Haryana government on Friday imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. The weekend lockdown started from Friday 10 pm and will remain effective till 5 am on May 3, Monday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week. Maharashtra government has also extended the current Covid-19 restrictions in the state till May 15.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout