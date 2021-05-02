Haryana govt imposes 7-day complete lockdown from tomorrow amid covid surge

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana government has imposed a complete lockdown for 7 days. Haryana's Minister Anil Vij made the announcement on twitter where he said that complete lockdown will be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week. Maharashtra government has also extended the current Covid-19 restrictions in the state till May 15.

