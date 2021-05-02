Haryana govt imposes 7-day complete lockdown from tomorrow amid covid surge

Haryana govt imposes 7-day complete lockdown from tomorrow amid covid surge1 min read . 03:11 PM IST
- Complete lockdown to be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Haryana government has imposed a complete lockdown for 7 days. Haryana's Minister Anil Vij made the announcement on twitter where he said that complete lockdown will be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May.
Haryana government has imposed a complete lockdown for 7 days. Haryana's Minister Anil Vij made the announcement on twitter where he said that complete lockdown will be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May.
The Haryana government on Friday imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. The weekend lockdown started from Friday 10 pm and will remain effective till 5 am on May 3, Monday.
The Haryana government on Friday imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. The weekend lockdown started from Friday 10 pm and will remain effective till 5 am on May 3, Monday.
On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week. Maharashtra government has also extended the current Covid-19 restrictions in the state till May 15.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.