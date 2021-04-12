The Haryana government on Monday imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij.

He said the decision has been taken in the wake of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state recently.

Meanwhile, Haryana one was of the states highlighted by the Union Health Ministry for upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The ministry had earlier today stated that 16 states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

On Sunday, Haryana had reported 16 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,268. The total coronavirus case count rose to 3,16,881 with a record spike of 3,440 cases on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.

Meanwhile, India reported over 1.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With the country reporting 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of COVID cases has gone up to 1,35,27,717.

In the last 24 hours, 904 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This takes the COVID death toll to 1,70,179.

The active number of cases stands at 12,01,009.

In the last 24 hours, 75,086 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,21,56,529.













