Haryana govt imposes restrictions on gatherings in view of rising covid-19 cases

Gurugram, India - April 3, 2021: A woman giving a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at the Govt. PolyClinic Sector 31 in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
 1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2021, 07:24 PM IST Staff Writer

Haryana government today decided to restrict the number of people and issued fresh guidelines putting a ceiling on the number of people permitted at functions in open spaces and indoors,

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted,"In view of increasing #COVID19 cases, Haryana Govt. imposes restrictions on gatherings. In closed spaces, 50% of hall capacity will be allowed with a capping of 200 persons. In open space, gathering of 500 persons to be allowed. For funerals only 50 persons to be allowed."

While at the most 200 people would be allowed at events indoor, the crowd capacity outdoors has been put at 500. At funerals, a maximum of 50 people would be allowed to attend, the new guidelines stated.

Earlier, the limit on gatherings was implemented in Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Under the new standard operating procedure (SOPs), organisers of social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political gatherings must take permission from district magistrates, the state government stated.

The district magistrates will issue permission for the gatherings only after seeking necessary no-objection certificates from the departments concerned.

The new SOPs also permit action against violators after extensive checking under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as well as under Sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

