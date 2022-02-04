Haryana government has moved Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order staying the state law on providing 75% quota to locals in private sector jobs.

Additionally, on request of the Solicitor General, Supreme Court listed the matter for hearing on February 7, subject to placing an order of the High Court on record.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Haryana government, brought up the matter before the Chief Justice NV Ramana bench for hearing the case on Monday, February 7, saying that yesterday the High Court after hearing him for 90 seconds admitted the plea and stayed the Act.

In November last year, the Haryana government said that the Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 will be implemented in the state from January 15, 2022.

The act will pave the way for a 75% reservation for local candidates in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of ₹50,000, in various companies, societies, trusts, and limited liability partnership firms, situated in the state of Haryana.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (3 of 2021), the Governor of Haryana hereby specifies the 15th day of January 2022 for the purpose of said sub-sections," said the State Labour Department in a notification.

Under the act, the local candidates will also get ₹30,000 as gross monthly salary or wages for registration.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (3 of 2021), the Governor of Haryana hereby notifies thirty thousand rupees as gross monthly salary or wages for registration. This notification shall come into force with effect from the 15th January 2022 i.e. the date of commencement of said Act," read the notification.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.