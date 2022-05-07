Haryana govt new excise plan: Bars allowed to open 24x7. 10-point

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Haryana, the bars and restaurants can start serving liquor from 8 AM from June onwards
Bars and clubs located anywhere in the state can now seek a bar licence
In a major decision taken by the Haryana government as part of its new liquor licensing policy, the pubs and restaurants will have the option to remain open 24x7 in the state. The new rule by the Haryana government aims to counter its neighbour Delhi's excise policy under which bars and restaurants serving liquor can remain open till 3 AM. Haryana's liquor policy rules will come into effect on June 12. The new policy is likely to bring down the prices of alcohol as excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have also been reduced.
Haryana's new liquor licensing policy. 10 points
1. Bars and restaurants can now operate 24X7 in Haryana.
