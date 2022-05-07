Haryana govt new excise plan: Bars allowed to open 24x7. 10-point

In a major decision taken by the Haryana government as part of its new liquor licensing policy, the pubs and restaurants will have the option to remain open 24x7 in the state. The new rule by the Haryana government aims to counter its neighbour Delhi's excise policy under which bars and restaurants serving liquor can remain open till 3 AM. Haryana's liquor policy rules will come into effect on June 12. The new policy is likely to bring down the prices of alcohol as excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have also been reduced.

