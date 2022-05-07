Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Haryana govt new excise plan: Bars allowed to open 24x7. 10-point

Haryana govt new excise plan: Bars allowed to open 24x7. 10-point

Haryana: Pubs and restaurants will have the option to remain open 24x7 in the state
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Livemint

  • In Haryana, the bars and restaurants can start serving liquor from 8 AM from June onwards
  • Bars and clubs located anywhere in the state can now seek a bar licence

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a major decision taken by the Haryana government as part of its new liquor licensing policy, the pubs and restaurants will have the option to remain open 24x7 in the state. The new rule by the Haryana government aims to counter its neighbour Delhi's excise policy under which bars and restaurants serving liquor can remain open till 3 AM. Haryana's liquor policy rules will come into effect on June 12. The new policy is likely to bring down the prices of alcohol as excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have also been reduced.

In a major decision taken by the Haryana government as part of its new liquor licensing policy, the pubs and restaurants will have the option to remain open 24x7 in the state. The new rule by the Haryana government aims to counter its neighbour Delhi's excise policy under which bars and restaurants serving liquor can remain open till 3 AM. Haryana's liquor policy rules will come into effect on June 12. The new policy is likely to bring down the prices of alcohol as excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have also been reduced.

Haryana's new liquor licensing policy. 10 points

Haryana's new liquor licensing policy. 10 points

1. Bars and restaurants can now operate 24X7 in Haryana.

1. Bars and restaurants can now operate 24X7 in Haryana.

2. There will be no cap on timings for outlets that pay an additional liquor license fee.

2. There will be no cap on timings for outlets that pay an additional liquor license fee.

3. The bars and restaurants can start serving liquor from 8 AM from June onwards.

3. The bars and restaurants can start serving liquor from 8 AM from June onwards.

4. Owners who would likely continue closing their bars/restaurants at 2 AM can continue paying the annual retail liquor license fee of 18 lakh.

4. Owners who would likely continue closing their bars/restaurants at 2 AM can continue paying the annual retail liquor license fee of 18 lakh.

5. The state government has reduced the excise duty on whisky and wine from 225 per PL/BL to 75 per PL/BL.

5. The state government has reduced the excise duty on whisky and wine from 225 per PL/BL to 75 per PL/BL.

6. The VAT on imported foreign liquor was slashed down from 10% to 3% and reduced from 13-14% to 12% in the case of Country Liquor, wine, beer, and IMFL, etc.

6. The VAT on imported foreign liquor was slashed down from 10% to 3% and reduced from 13-14% to 12% in the case of Country Liquor, wine, beer, and IMFL, etc.

7. Morni, a tourist destination in the hills of the Panchkula district, has been added to the list of places where bar licencees can be granted to promote tourism and adventure sport.

7. Morni, a tourist destination in the hills of the Panchkula district, has been added to the list of places where bar licencees can be granted to promote tourism and adventure sport.

8. Bars and clubs located anywhere in the state can now seek a bar licence.

8. Bars and clubs located anywhere in the state can now seek a bar licence.

9. In the new policy, there is no change in the minimum retail sale price of most brands of country liquor and IMFS except Metro liquor where there is a marginal increase.

9. In the new policy, there is no change in the minimum retail sale price of most brands of country liquor and IMFS except Metro liquor where there is a marginal increase.

10. The basic quota of country liquor and IMFL will be 1100 lakh proof litre and 650 lakh proof litre respectively, which is around 4% higher than last year.

10. The basic quota of country liquor and IMFL will be 1100 lakh proof litre and 650 lakh proof litre respectively, which is around 4% higher than last year.