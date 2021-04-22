With massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country, Haryana government imposed a new set of curbs on Thursday to tackle the pandemic situation. As per the new order, all shops in the state will shut by 6 pm from tomorrow, all non essential gatherings have been banned and for holding any function, permissions have to be taken from the concerned SDM.

Haryana on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 9,623 coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities that pushed the state's infection tally to 3,81,247 and the death toll to 3,528, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 55,422. So far, 3,22,297 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 84.54 per cent, the bulletin said.

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij had earlier said that Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat together account for nearly half of the total active cases in the state, a PTI report said.

As per the state health bulletin, among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (2,988), Faridabad (1,339), Sonipat (960), Karnal (548), Hisar (664) and Panipat (548).

On Thursday, the health minister took to the Twitter to announce, all shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Tomorrow, all non essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM.

The state government had recently capped the number of attendees in indoor events to 50 and that for open spaces to 200.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said that all schools in the state would begin their summer vacations from April 22, 2021. Schools would close for summer vacations from April 22 to May 31, 2021.

"Summer vacation declared in schools in Haryana state. The holidays will be in the schools from 22 April to 31 May. Teachers are constantly coming to school, along with the safety of the children, the safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer holidays were done in advance. #haryanaeducation," the minister said.

However, teachers will be attending schools to prepare examination results.

He futher said, "Teachers have been regularly coming to schools. Along with the safety of the children, safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer vacations have been declared in advance."

