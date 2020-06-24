Haryana govt, Reliance Jio TV enter agreement to educate 52 lakh students

Haryana government and Reliance Jio TV have entered an agreement that is expected to benefit around 52 lakh school children in rural areas. This new agreement is done under the Chief Minister's Distance Education Programme in order to expand education in rural areas without jeopardizing social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by state Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday. According to him, under the agreement, all four channels of Eduset will now be available on the Jio platform free of cost.

The announcement was made by state Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday. According to him, under the agreement, all four channels of Eduset will now be available on the Jio platform free of cost.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic the state is facing difficulty in imparting education to school children, especially in the rural setup. The agreement will help students to watch all four channels of Eduset through television, laptop, desktop, tablet and smartphone.

In order to ensure that knowledge reaches all children, the broadcast content on television will also be available for a week so that the students can watch it according to their convenience and time.

The minister claimed that this new initiative will benefit 52 lakh Hindi and English medium students that are studying in both government and private schools under the Haryana School Education Board, the CBSE Board and other boards.

The minister claimed that with 94 lakh Jio subscribers in the state, it will be easier to access Reliance Jio TV.

Students preparing for competitive exams like JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) will also get separate material.

While the Distance Education Programme has been running since 15 April, the agreement with Reliance Jio TV will benefit students in the remote areas, according to the minister.

With inputs from IANS