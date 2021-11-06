The Haryana government on Saturday notified that its act of implementing 75% reservation for local people in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of ₹50,000 will come into force from 15 January, 2022.

“ln exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section 3 of section I of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act. 2020 (3 of 2021). the Governor of Haryana hereby specifies the 15th day of 2022 for the purposes of said sub-section," the official notification stated.

The sub-section of the act states: It shall come into force on such date, as the Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, specify.

The act provides for the reservation of 75% of new jobs for local candidates in various companies, societies, trusts, and limited liability partnership firms situated in the state.

Haryana had announced it wanted 75 per cent of private-sector jobs in the state, till a certain salary slab, reserved for local candidates. In November 2020, the state Assembly passed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 paving way for more employment opportunities for locals in the private sector. On March 2, the Governor gave his assent to the Bill.The Bill when passed, drew a lot of flack for its provisions that may not go down well with the private sector in the state, and adversely impact the cosmopolitan outlook of some of its industrial hubs like Gurugram.

Last November, when the assembly had passed the bill, industry leaders had raised doubts over its need, viability, and its negative impact on private investment in the state. “I don’t agree with such a reservation policy," R.C. Bhargava, chairman of auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd had told Mint in Nov. “The CII has made a representation to the state saying that such a move will not make industries competitive, and I agree with CII’s concerns," Bhargava had said over a telephone interaction, according to a Mint report.

