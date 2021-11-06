Haryana govt's 75% job reservation to come into force from 15 Jan

Haryana had announced it wanted 75 per cent of private-sector jobs in the state, till a certain salary slab, reserved for local candidates. In November 2020, the state Assembly passed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 paving way for more employment opportunities for locals in the private sector. On March 2, the Governor gave his assent to the Bill.The Bill when passed, drew a lot of flack for its provisions that may not go down well with the private sector in the state, and adversely impact the cosmopolitan outlook of some of its industrial hubs like Gurugram.