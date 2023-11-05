Haryana: Govt school principal arrested for alleged sexual harassment of over 50 girls in Jind
According to State Commission for Women's chairperson Renu Bhatia, all the complainants were minor and the victims alleged that the accused used to call them to his office and ‘indulge in obscene acts’
A principal of Haryana government school in Jind district was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of more than 50 girl students, police said on Sunday.
