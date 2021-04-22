OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haryana govt shuts schools till May-end amid COVID-19 surge

In the view of COVID-19 situation in state, the Haryana government on Thursday said that all the schools will be closed till 31 May. The rule will be applicable for both the government and private schools in Haryana.


