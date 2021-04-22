Haryana govt shuts schools till May-end amid COVID-19 surge1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2021, 12:56 PM IST
- Haryana government on Thursday said that all the schools will be closed till 31 May
In the view of COVID-19 situation in state, the Haryana government on Thursday said that all the schools will be closed till 31 May. The rule will be applicable for both the government and private schools in Haryana.
