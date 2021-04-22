Haryana govt shuts schools till May-end amid COVID-19 surge

Haryana govt shuts schools till May-end amid COVID-19 surge1 min read . 12:56 PM IST
- Haryana government on Thursday said that all the schools will be closed till 31 May
In the view of COVID-19 situation in state, the Haryana government on Thursday said that all the schools will be closed till 31 May. The rule will be applicable for both the government and private schools in Haryana.
