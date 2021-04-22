Subscribe
Home >News >India >Haryana govt shuts schools till May-end amid COVID-19 surge

Haryana govt shuts schools till May-end amid COVID-19 surge

COVID-19 surge: Haryana govt shuts schools till May-end
1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Haryana government on Thursday said that all the schools will be closed till 31 May

In the view of COVID-19 situation in state, the Haryana government on Thursday said that all the schools will be closed till 31 May. The rule will be applicable for both the government and private schools in Haryana.

