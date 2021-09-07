With additional force from neighbouring districts in place, five SP-rank officers and 25 DSP-rank officers will oversee security arrangements here, Punia said. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws, had threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on Tuesday if its demands were not met. The Haryana Police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway near here on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Over 10 protesters were injured. The SKM had said a murder case should be registered against IAS officer Ayush Sinha who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers. Sinha, who was later transferred in a reshuffle also involving some other IAS officers, has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department. Chaduni had earlier sought registration of a case against those involved in the lathicharge. He also demanded a compensation of ₹25 lakh and a government job for the family of a farmer who died after allegedly sustaining injuries in the lathicharge. However, the administration here claimed that the farmer was not injured in the police action but had died due to a heart attack. PTI SUN VSD AAR AAR