The Haryana Government in the latest step to curb violent protests against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment, has ordered suspension of mobile internet services and all SMS services for the next twenty four hours in the Mahendergarh area of the Haryana state.

Mobile internet services, all SMS services, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls has been suspended for the next 24 hours with effect from 17 June, 4.30pm.

The order stated that the step is being taken to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

“In order to stop the disinformation in rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS for facilitations and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities", temporary suspension of telecom services has been imposed in the territorial jurisdiction of district Mahendergarh of Haryana state.

Violent protests emerged in Hero Honda Chowk and Narnaul against the Agnipath Scheme of recruitment into the Indian Armed forces that was approved by the Union Cabinet on 14 June.

“Order shall be in force for next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours (tomorrow)," the official statement noted.

Following violent protests against Centre's Agnipath scheme, the Haryana government has imposed curfew and has banned large gatherings in Gurugram.

Earlier Haryana Chief Minister Anil Vij had said that those found involved in violence will not be spared.

“Holding protest demonstrations is a right in a democracy but resorting to arson and violence will not be tolerated. Those found involved in violence will not be spared," Anil Vij said.

Haryana saw violent protests break out against the Agnipath scheme of Indian armed force recruitment. Haryana Police had to chase out violent protesters who were agitating in Narnaul.

Protests were also witnessed at Hero Honda Chowk.

Narnaul DSP, Narender Kumar informed that they are trying to pacify the protesters as they later was found violating the Section 144 CrPC imposed in Narnaul.

The Haryana Government had also suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure.