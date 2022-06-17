Haryana govt suspends mobile internet, SMS services as Agnipath protests turn violent2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 05:37 PM IST
- Earlier Haryana Chief Minister Anil Vij had said that those found involved in violence will not be spared
The Haryana Government in the latest step to curb violent protests against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment, has ordered suspension of mobile internet services and all SMS services for the next twenty four hours in the Mahendergarh area of the Haryana state.