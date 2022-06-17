“In order to stop the disinformation in rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS for facilitations and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities", temporary suspension of telecom services has been imposed in the territorial jurisdiction of district Mahendergarh of Haryana state.