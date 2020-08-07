Haryana govt to bring ordinance to prevent fraudulent land registries

CHANDIGARH : Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the state government is going to bring an ordinance to amend an act related to registration of lands to prevent fraudulent registries.

“The state government is going to bring an ordinance to amend Section-7A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975' (amended in 2017) related to registration of lands to curb fraud so that the irregularities of registries can be checked," Chautala said, as per an official statement here.

He said that there were some provisions in the act that were misused by corrupt individuals which affected the revenue of the state government.

“This ordinance will help keep a check on fraudsters," he said.

He said that due to COVID-19, the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha is delayed and it is necessary to open the registry for the appropriate people, so there is a need to bring an ordinance soon to amend the act.

The deputy chief minister gave the information after presiding over a review meeting with the senior officers of revenue department, urban local bodies department, and town and country planning department regarding creating online system of land registries.

He directed the officers that the departments concerned with the registry of land should coordinate among themselves and create an online system so that there is no theft of revenue and people are not duped.

He directed them to check the authenticity of the buyer, seller and witness at the time of registry so that no one other than the actual owner of the land can sell the land.

A week ago, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had placed under suspension six revenue officials of Gurgaon with immediate effect for allegedly registering land deeds in violation of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act.

An official release had earlier said that the Gurugram divisional commissioner had also been directed to submit a detailed inquiry report regarding the officials who have allegedly changed the entries of land from agricultural to non-agricultural with "malafide intent" so as to facilitate the registration of deeds in violation of the act.

Last month, Haryana had temporarily stopped the registration of land transfer deeds in the state to weed out various malpractices in the government's key revenue generation process.

The registration of transfer deeds of various categories of land had been stopped for varying periods between July 22 and August 15, an official release had said earlier.

"The state government has given serious consideration to the complaints of malpractices that exist in the current mechanism for registration of deeds for the transfer of land. Therefore, it has been decided to temporarily halt the registration of transfer deeds," the release had said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via