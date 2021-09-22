Haryana govt to give subsidy on purchase of e-vehicles, announces CM Khattar

To encourage the use of e-vehicles, the Haryana government has decided to give subsidy on their purchase, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Wednesday.

CM Khattar, according to reports, said that in a bid to encourage the use of electric-vehicles, the state government has decided to give subsidy on their purchase.

Earlier today, the Haryana chief minister, his ministers and BJP MLAs rode bicycles from the CM's official residence to the Haryana civil secretariat to mark the World Car Free Day.

The civil secretariat is nearly two km from CM Khattar's official residence in Chandigarh. He has cycled the distance on a few occasions in the past also.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, CM Khattar appealed to people to cycle as often as possible, saying it is an affordable and environment-friendly mode of commuting.

Khattar later drove an e-vehicle from the secretariat back to his official residence.

Earlier, he inaugurated an awareness exhibition on e-vehicles organised at the Civil Secretariat here on the occasion of World Car Free Day.

People consider vehicles as a status symbol so employees and officers use vehicles as the main mode of commuting even when they stay close to their offices, the Haryana CM said.

On the occasion, CM Khattar called upon people to take a pledge to adopt a car-pooling system or to travel on foot or cycle to nearby places.

The Haryana CM also said plying of CNG buses has been encouraged in Gurgaon till now to curb pollution, but now the emphasis will also be laid on running e-buses and e-autos there too.

Among those who cycled from the chief minister's residence to the civil secretariat included Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and several MLAs.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.