Haryana govt to give subsidy on purchase of e-vehicles, announces CM Khattar

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On the occasion, CM Khattar called upon people to take a pledge to adopt a car-pooling system or to travel on foot or cycle to nearby places.
On the occasion, CM Khattar called upon people to take a pledge to adopt a car-pooling system or to travel on foot or cycle to nearby places.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Haryana CM also said plying of CNG buses has been encouraged in Gurgaon till now to curb pollution, but now the emphasis will also be laid on running e-buses and e-autos there too.
The Haryana CM also said plying of CNG buses has been encouraged in Gurgaon till now to curb pollution, but now the emphasis will also be laid on running e-buses and e-autos there too.
Among those who cycled from the chief minister's residence to the civil secretariat included Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and several MLAs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among those who cycled from the chief minister's residence to the civil secretariat included Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and several MLAs.
With agency inputs
With agency inputs
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!