Haryana govt to recruit 18,000 school teachers soon: ML Khattar
- Recently, BJP-JJP government has come under opposition attack over the shortage of teachers in schools.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on 25 September said that the state government will recruit 18,000 teachers soon.
Of these, 11,000 regular teachers will be recruited and 7,000 will be recruited through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, the state CM said while addressing a programme organised at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak.
"In the first phase, two blocks of each district are selected. This work is being carried out by the School Management Committees," he said.
Recently, BJP-JJP government has come under opposition attack over the shortage of teachers in schools.
During the vent, Khattar said that Haryana government is continuously working to ensure quality school education in the state and has distributed five lakh tabletsto the students of class 10, 11 and 12. He added 2.5 lakh more tablets will be provided soon.
The Chief Minister said the Haryana Government is strenuously working to ensure smart classrooms, dual desks and upgrading other infrastructure in schools.
With PTI inputs.
