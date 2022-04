Haryana government has decided to waive off fee charged from from the players coming for practice in the stadiums or sports complexes across the state, according to an official statement.

Announcing the same, state Sports Minister Sandeep Singh said the decision has been taken to further accelerate Haryana’s plan of developing the state as a sports hub and for nurturing the talent of the players.

With this decision, now players will be able to practice for free in all sports stadiums

The sports association, federation will get free permission for sports under Haryana Olympic Association. Only the private organization will have to fulfill the rules for using the sports stadium, Sandeep Singh said.