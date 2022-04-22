Haryana govt waives off fee for players practicing in stadiums, sports complexes

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Announcing the same, state Sports Minister Sandeep Singh said the decision has been taken to further accelerate Haryana’s plan of developing the state as a sports hub
Haryana government has decided to waive off fee charged from from the players coming for practice in the stadiums or sports complexes across the state, according to an official statement.
With this decision, now players will be able to practice for free in all sports stadiums
The sports association, federation will get free permission for sports under Haryana Olympic Association. Only the private organization will have to fulfill the rules for using the sports stadium, Sandeep Singh said.
