A Haryana consumer commission has directed a retailer to pay ₹7,500 after it transferred a portion of a customer's refund to a digital rewards wallet instead of returning the full amount to her bank account. The commission observed that moving Re 1 from each refund into the wallet without the customer's permission amounted to deficiency in service and could also be considered an unfair or deceptive trade practice.

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The Panchkula District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, as reported by The Indian Express, found that the retailer had kept part of the customer's money within its digital rewards system. It ordered the company to pay ₹2,500 in compensation and deposit another ₹5,000 as punitive damages with the Free Legal Aid State Commission, Haryana.

The case was brought by a 24-year-old woman who had placed two online grocery orders on January 23 and January 25, 2026.

Customer received Re 1 less The first order for groceries amounted to ₹319 and contained food items along with personal care items, whereas the second order was for ₹116. In both orders, there was a similar unavailable chocolate.

The website notified her that the customer would get a refund of ₹19 from both orders. However, what happened was that ₹18 was credited to her bank account in both cases, and ₹1 remained as credit in her rewards wallet.

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The customer argued that she had never authorised a part of the refund money to be credited to her wallet. Furthermore, the website had not informed her about that policy before it happened.

The complainant filed a complaint on her behalf through the app on February 3. Nevertheless, the complaint was dismissed without fulfilling her requirement of refunding the full amount to her bank account.

Following the filing of the complaint, the complainant issued a notice on February 14.

The local store received the notice on February 16, followed by the retail company on February 17. Despite this, the dispute remained unsettled.

Commission flags forced wallet credit as unfair practice While examining the complaint, the commission found that refund records from both orders reflected the same deduction. It emphasised that a bank account and a digital rewards wallet serve different purposes and cannot be treated as interchangeable.

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“A bank account and a reward wallet are distinct modes of holding and utilising monetary value. A consumer cannot be compelled to accept wallet credit in place of a refund to the original mode of payment, particularly when the opposite parties had represented that the amount would be refunded through the original payment mode,” the commission said on October 28.

The retailer was unable to provide evidence showing that the customer had agreed to the adjustment or that she had accepted a refund policy clearly allowing such a practice.

The commission concluded that the company had retained a portion of the customer's money within its digital rewards system rather than returning the entire amount through the promised payment method.

“By transferring ₹1 out of the refund amount into the Twid (Pay with Rewards) account, instead of refunding the entire amount through the represented payment mode, the opposite parties have effectively retained a part of the complainant’s money within the digital reward ecosystem,” the commission said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

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It further noted that transferring money into a rewards wallet could prompt consumers to make another purchase on the same platform to utilise the balance. Such a practice, the commission said, could affect their freedom to choose where and how they spend their money.

The commission referred to the Central Consumer Protection Authority's 2023 guidelines on dark patterns while examining the retailer's conduct. It held that the practice amounted to deficiency in service and could also fall under the category of an unfair or deceptive trade practice.

The order was passed by commission president Satpal and members Dr Sushma Garg and Dr Suman Singh.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.