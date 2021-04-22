Haryana health dept to hold meeting with protesting farmers on Covid vaccination

The health department officials in Haryana will meet with the protesting farmers at the state border to talk about their Covid-19 tests and vaccination, said health minister Anil Vij on Thursday.

"Officers of the state health department to hold a meeting today evening with farmers, sitting in protests at Haryana borders, regarding their Covid-19 testings and vaccination. The department will begin the work after the farmer leaders agree," said Vij.

The minister had announced earlier this week farmers protesting against the central agricultural laws at Delhi-Haryana borders will be tested and vaccinated.

"It is my duty to worry about everyone in Haryana. Farmers are protesting here in large numbers. We have decided to vaccinate them and get them tested for COVID-19. Yesterday, we had a meeting with state-level corona monitoring committee, wherein we took this decision," Vij was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The minister further informed that he had talked to deputy commissioner of Sonipat and Jhajjar, about the vaccination and testing of farmers protesting at the border.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Wednesday that farmers in large numbers have started coming towards Delhi after the harvesting season to strengthen the protest against the three contentious laws.

The only way for the Centre to resolve the deadlock with the protesting farmers is by repealing the laws and come out with legislation to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP), the umbrella body said.

Scores of farmers, led by the SKM, are camping at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since 26 November last year with their demands for the repeal of the three new laws and a new law on MSP for crops.

“On the call of the SKM, farmers in large numbers have started coming towards Delhi. The farmers are coming back after harvesting, to strengthen the protest at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur borders," SKM leader Darshan Pal said in a statement.

“If the government is equally worried about the health of farmers, it should immediately repeal the three laws and make a new law on the MSP. This is the only solution where farmers can rollback the protest, otherwise, it will be getting stronger day by day," he added.

