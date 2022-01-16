As cases continue to top over 9,000 in Haryana, state Health Minister Anil Vij today said most of the coronavirus cases in the state are coming from three districts – Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat.

He also said around 7 lakh children between the age of 15-18 years have been vaccinated in the state so far, while also reiterating that the children who will not be vaccinated won't be allowed to attend physical classes in Haryana.

“Haryana reports around 9,000 #COVID19 cases every day, of which over 50% cases are from Gurugram, Faridabad & Sonipat. 7 lakh children aged b/w 15-18 years have been vaccinated; unvaccinated children will not be allowed to attend physical classes," the health minister told news agency ANI .

Vij had earlier requested parents to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from COVID. Schools in the state have currently been shut down amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus in the past couple of weeks. Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine.

Haryana had on Saturday reported another surge of COVID-19 cases with 9,050 fresh infections and seven fatalities, taking the active cases in the state to 46,720. Today's Covid numbers are yet to come.

Meanwhile, India added 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

