Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has been admitted to a Chandigarh hospital on Sunday as his oxygen levels dipped.

The 68-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader earlier could not attend the state Assembly's monsoon session on health grounds, reported news agency PTI.

He was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Sunday evening, hospital sources said.

The source, reported PTI, said Vij is under the supervision of doctors led by a pulmonary and respiratory medicine specialist.

Vij had last week gone to Rohtak to attend the cremation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother.

He had returned with the chief minister in a chopper and due to high altitude, his oxygen levels had dipped and have been fluctuating since, sources said.

The minister had last year contracted Covid -19 and was hospitalised for nearly a month.

On November 20, Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase 3 trials for anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin. He was administered the dose at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Saturday reported one Covid-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,666 while 19 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,331.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Karnal district.

Among the districts, six cases were from Gurgaon and three from Panchkula.

There are 675 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

The total recoveries so far are 7,59,990 and the recovery rate is 98.66 percent, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

