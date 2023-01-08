Haryana minister narrowly escapes 2 fatal road accident within three weeks2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 10:20 AM IST
- Anil Vij escaped unhurt after a truck hit his escort vehicle which then rammed into his car from behind on Expressway
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij naarrowly escapaed in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. This is the second such accident involving Vij in three weeks. Vij escaped unhurt after a truck hit his escort vehicle which then rammed into his car from behind on Expressway.