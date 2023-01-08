Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij naarrowly escapaed in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. This is the second such accident involving Vij in three weeks. Vij escaped unhurt after a truck hit his escort vehicle which then rammed into his car from behind on Expressway.

The latest incident occurred near Bahadurgarh town, close to the same spot where his car broke down earlier on 19 December. Vij was on his way to Gurugram from Ambala Cantt, his home constituency, on both the occasions.

Vij had got a new vehicle, a Volvo car, folowing the December incident.

"Today's incident was close to the spot where the previous one took place. We had taken a brief halt on the KMP and I was sitting in my car when suddenly a truck hit my escort vehicle, which was about 10 feet behind my car.

"The escort vehicle then rammed into my car, which got damaged. All escaped unhurt,"the Haryana road minister said. He said he was on his way to Gurugram when the incident took place.

On 19 December, Vij had a miraculous escape when the shock absorber of his official vehicle broke down on the KMP Expressway.

At that time too, he was on his way to Gurugram from Ambala Cantt.

According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a total of 4,12,432 road accidents occurred in 2021, which claimed 1,53,972 lives while 3,84,448 people were injured.

As many as 19,478 road accidents occurred in 2021 due to loss of control by the driver due to inappropriate speed, distraction or misjudging a curve, which claimed 9,150 lives and injured 19,077 people, the report released on 30 December mentioned.

According to the report, hit from the back (21.2 per cent) accounted for the largest share in total accidents and the total number of persons killed (18.6%) during 2021 followed by 'head on collision' (18.5%).

Head-on collisions are known to occur on roads with narrow lanes, sharp curves, unseparated lanes for two-way traffic and also busy stretches. According to the report, the other major types of collision which caused death are 'hit & run' (16.8%) and 'hit from the side' (11.9%).