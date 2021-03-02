Haryana implements 75% reservation for locals in private jobs

In November, when the assembly had passed the bill, industry leaders had raised doubts over its need, viability, and its negative impact on private investment in the state. “I don’t agree with such a reservation policy," R.C. Bhargava, chairman of auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd had told Mint in Nov. “The CII has made a representation to the state saying that such a move will not make industries competitive, and I agree with CII’s concerns," Bhargava had said over a telephone interaction.