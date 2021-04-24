Amid the rise in the number of COVID cases, the Haryana government on Saturday imposed several restrictions in its worst-hit districts, news agency PTI reported. The restrictions include banning of gathering of over five people and implementation of the "work from home" arrangements.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who chaired a COVID review meeting today, ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the state but said there will be "lockdown-like conditions" in six worst-affected districts.

He said Deputy commissioners of Gurgaon , Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat and Rohtak have been asked to impose Section 144 of the CrPZC to control the COVID surge.

He further added, Government and private offices won’t be allowed to open to avoid crowding. The employees will adopt the work from home culture to break the chain of the coronavirus infection.

Khattar said only 50 per cent attendance will be allowed in government and private sector offices across the state.

The chief minister also ordered a restriction on gatherings in functions with the maximum limit fixed at 50 people for both indoor and outdoor events, which includes marriage functions. Earlier, the limit for outdoor gatherings was 500 and indoor 200. Meanwhile, only 20 people will be allowed to attend a funeral.

There is no shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals

Speaking about the health infrastructure to tackle the coronavirus infection surge, he said both government and private hospitals have been asked to keep 50 per cent of their beds for COVID patients.

"A provision for 1,000 beds have been made at the PGI in Rohtak," he said adding, "there will now be at least 2,250 beds with oxygen facilities in government hospitals."

He further asserted that the situation regarding medical oxygen is under control and there is no shortage of it in hospitals.

We had demanded 180 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen a day from the Centre, who fixed our quota at 162 MT, he said, adding that the state government will submit a revised demand of 200 MT tonnes per day to the Centre.

Khattar said his government had placed an order of 6,000 MT of liquid medical oxygen from the Bokaro steel plant, which will arrive soon by a special train.

Stressing that the state government was "alert and on toes", he asked the public not to create panic over the issue of oxygen.

Besides, OPD services have been curtailed in government hospitals across the state.

All above 18 will provided vaccine for free

He also said that the government would be providing free vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 yrs at government hospitals in the state. Registration for the same will begin from 28 April and only those who have registered will get the vaccine, the government said.

The sharp surge in cases and fatalities continued in the state with Haryana on Friday recording 60 deaths and 11,854 cases, the highest daily figure so far.

More than one-third of the fresh infections were reported from Gurgaon, which along with Faridabad and Sonipat, is among the worst-hit districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.