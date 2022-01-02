Haryana government on Sunday has decided to impose new set of COVID curbs in the view of rising number of cases in the state. These new guidelines will be applicable till January 12.

On Saturday, the state recorded 552 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 7,74,340. Of the fresh infections, 298 were reported from Gurugram alone. So far, 63 Omicron cases have been logged in Haryana.

Here is what is allowed and what is not:

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, Anganwadi will remain closed in the entire state

In districts with high daily cases, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, malls and markets will close by 5 pm", said Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister on Sunday. "Offices would have to function with 50 per cent capacity."

People who are fully vaccinated will only be allowed to enter public transport, hotels, restaurants, malls and grain markets.

Cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and other places of leisure will remain closed in five districts including Gurugram and Faridabad.

The Deputy Magistrates have been directed to keep vigil and ensure that the people are adhering to the COVID-19 norms. Vij added, "Teams are formed for enforcement of the law. There will be random checking in offices."

"Anyone found violating the COVID-19 guidelines, will be dealt with strictly. The offices which will allow non-double vaccinated staff will also be fined", said the health minister while speaking to ANI.

"We will have to implement a 'No mask no work' culture if needed in future", added Vij.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.