Haryana imposes COVID curbs till 12 Jan; check what's allowed, what's not

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, Anganwadi will remain closed in the entire state

In districts with high daily cases, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, malls and markets will close by 5 pm", said Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister on Sunday. "Offices would have to function with 50 per cent capacity."

People who are fully vaccinated will only be allowed to enter public transport, hotels, restaurants, malls and grain markets.

Cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and other places of leisure will remain closed in five districts including Gurugram and Faridabad.

The Deputy Magistrates have been directed to keep vigil and ensure that the people are adhering to the COVID-19 norms. Vij added, "Teams are formed for enforcement of the law. There will be random checking in offices."