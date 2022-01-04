Haryana government on Tuesday announced more restrictions in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. As per the new directive, goverment offices are to operate at a 50% capacity.

The guidelines noted, all officers of the level of Under Secretary, equivalent and above have to attend office regularly. Physical attendance of government employees below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 percent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 percent shall work from home.

It has also been notified that that those who are not attending office should be available on telephone and other electronic means of communication.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office but are required to work from home, the directive said and also added, “All officials residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is denotified."

Meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest are to be avoided, it also said

"The matter regarding regulating attendance of state government employees has been reviewed and it has been decided that all the government offices/departments etc. shall follow the following preventive measures with immediate effect, till January 20," it said.

Notably, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, authorities had on January 1 ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in five districts of Ambala, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonipat from January 2 to 12. Malls and markets were allowed to open only till 5 PM during this period in these five districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.