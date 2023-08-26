comScore
Haryana: Internet services, bulk SMS services suspended in Nuh till 28 August due to 'Shobha Yatra'
The Haryana government on Saturday ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services for two days in the communally charged Nuh in view of the call for a 'Shobha Yatra'. The internet and the bulk SMS services will remain suspended from 12 noon on 26 August to 11:59 pm till 28 August.

"... This order is issued to prevent disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from August 26, 1200 hrs, to August 28, 2359 hrs..," the order issued by Prasad read..

(More details awaited)

26 Aug 2023
