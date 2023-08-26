Haryana: Internet services, bulk SMS services suspended in Nuh till 28 August due to ‘Shobha Yatra’1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:21 PM IST
The Haryana government on Saturday ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services for two days in the communally charged Nuh in view of the call for a 'Shobha Yatra'. The internet and the bulk SMS services will remain suspended from 12 noon on 26 August to 11:59 pm till 28 August.