Haryana IPS officer death: Congress President Kharge writes to late Y Puran Kumar's wife, expresses ‘sorrow’ in letter

Mallikarjun Kharge penned a letter to IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, expressing his “sorrow” over the Haryana cadre officer's alleged suicide.

Y Puran Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 house on Tuesday.

“Your husband, senior IPS officer ADGP Y. Puran Kumar Ji of the Haryana cadre, has ended his life while battling social prejudices and disparities. This incident has deeply wounded my heart,” Kharge wrote in the letter, dated Saturday, October 11.

What happened to the IPS officer? IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead in his house on Tuesday, October 7.

In a note he allegedly left behind, Kumar has named many "senior officers" and details "mental harassment" and "humiliation" he faced over the past few years, according to sources PTI spoke to.

On Friday, the Chandigarh Police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the 'suicide' case

FIR against Haryana DGP Chandigarh Police also filed an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya after a complaint by the late officer's wife, IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar.

Following the news of the IPS officer's alleged suicide, Opposition leaders slammed the BJP government in both Haryana and the Centre – a case which they perceive was due to ‘caste-based discrimination’.

What did the Opposition say? Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while demanding an impartial investigation into the "suicide case", said no culprit should be spared and no innocent should be harmed.

Congress MP Kumari Selja said the suicide of a Dalit IPS officer in Haryana is an extremely tragic, alarming and deeply painful matter.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the alleged suicide of Haryana's senior Dalit IPS officer is shocking, tragic and heartbreaking. How Haryana CM reacted? Amid the Opposition's uproar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini broke his silence on the issue – calling the IPS officer's alleged suicide an “ unfortunate incident.”

At a BJP event in the state's Panchkula, Saini was heard saying, "... This is an unfortunate incident. The family has demanded justice. We have assured them that there will be a thorough inquiry. Action will be taken against the accused... There should not be politics on such issues..."