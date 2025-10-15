Haryana IPS officer's family allows post-mortem, cremation at 4 pm today

The family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead on 7 October, has finally agreed to a post-mortem examination, after which the cremation is expected to take place later today.

Puran Kumar's wife, IAS officer Anmeet P Kumar, had earlier refused the autopsy, demanding the arrest of former Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, whose names appeared in her late husband's suicide note.

The post-mortem examination will take place at Chandigarh’s PGI Hospital. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur met Puran Kumar's family before accompanying them to the hospital.

The family agreed to the autopsy a day after a Chandigarh court issued a notice to Anmeet P Kumar to identify the body. The court sought a reply, either personally or through counsel, by today; failing which, the application will be decided on its merits.

“Whereas DSP/Member-IO of the Chandigarh Policehas moved an application thereby seeking directions to you (Complainant) to identify the dead body of your deceased husband, namely Shri Y Puran Kumar, IPS at the PGIMER, Chandigarh for the purpose of post-mortem proceedings,” the notice said.

Y Puran Kumar's ‘suicide’ The Chandigarh Police on 10 October formed a six-member Special Investigation Team(SIT) to investigate the alleged 'suicide' of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar for "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" in a time-bound manner.

The development came a day after the police filed an FIR based on a ‘final note’ left behind by Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his residence in the Union Territory on 7 October.

The FIR was filed late on Thursday night, hours after the late officer's wife, Amneet Puran Kumar, sought Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's intervention in filing an FIR and suspension of those named by her husband in the ‘final note.

In his ‘final note’, IPS Puran Kumar named 16 senior IPS and IAS officers, alleging harassment and holding them responsible for his decision to take the extreme step.

Big Twist in the case? In a big twist in the high-profile case, the body of a police personnel was found under suspicious circumstances in a room built near an agricultural field in Rohtak's Ladhot village in Haryana, news agency ANI reported on October 14.

The deceased, Sandeep Kumar, posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, died by shooting himself after levelling serious allegations against Y Puran Kumar, the Dalit police officer whose alleged suicide has sparked a political row in Haryana.