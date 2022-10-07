Haryana: IT panel approves five projects worth 498 crore

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that five projects worth ₹498 crore have been approved for the up-gradation of IT services and resources in the state
Sanjeev Kaushal, the chief secretary of Haryana, announced on Friday that five projects totalling ₹498 crore have been approved to improve the state's IT resources and services.
Kaushal stated this while presiding over the 48th meeting of the state-level IT steering committee.
Installation of new and high-speed optical fibre lines for LAN
A sum of ₹50 crore has been allocated for the installation of new and high-speed optical fibre lines at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, new secretariat in Chandigarh, and mini secretariats in all the districts.
According to Kaushal, the Local Area Network (LAN) system and IT systems are essential components of the information and communication technology infrastructure because they help to ensure that state residents receive the benefits of programmes and policies in a transparent and timely manner.
Therefore, he said, the state will completely redesign its LAN and IT infrastructure. This work will be done using the most up-to-date methods.
In addition, the Haryana chief secretary stated in an official statement that all mini secretariats in the districts as well as the new secretariat in Chandigarh will have their video conferencing rooms upgraded.
The chief secretary told the officers that the citizens are receiving the benefits of all the state's departments' programmes online. Therefore, it must be ensured that the work associated with all of these approved projects is finished within a set time frame.
To ensure that the projects were completed on schedule, he ordered that nodal officers be appointed for their implementation and supervision. In addition, Kaushal directed that the budget approved for these projects should be used in a phased manner.
Kaushal also directed to conduct third-party audits from time to time for quality checks of the resources used for the projects.
Up-gradation of network management centres
A budget of approximately ₹48 crore was approved in the meeting for the upgrade of the state wide area network, state network management centre, all district network management centre, and block network management centre.
At present, all the departments of the state are using state wide area network and because of the increased traffic congestion on the network, its upgradation is mandatory, said Kaushal.
Additionally, a project worth ₹265 crore was authorised to upgrade the Chandigarh-based state data centre.
IT infrastructure for power distribution sector
The chief secretary was informed by the officials that the power utilities (DHBVN and UHBVN) had decided jointly to develop a common integrated IT infrastructure solution in the state in order to start the reform in the power distribution sector. To upgrade the current IT infrastructure, a project worth ₹135 crore was also approved for this.
