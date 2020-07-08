Haryana job reservation for locals: Govt says it won't hit employed workers

Seeking to ward off fears on the government's plan to bring an ordinance to reserve 75 per cent of private sector jobs in the state for local candidates, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said the new law will not affect the already employed workers.

“Nobody who is already employed is going to lose the job," said Chautala, who is also the state’s industries minister, adding that the move will apply to new appointments only after the ordinance is promulgated and notified.

While interacting with beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) during a webinar, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government is laying special emphasis on skilling youths to make them employable.

Earlier in the week, Khattar had announced that the state Cabinet has approved a proposal for drafting "Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020" to address the unemployment of local population on priority basis.

The ordinance aims at reserving 75% of new jobs with salaries less than ₹50,000 a month in private firms, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms and partnership firms for local youths.

The deputy chief minister said the government‘s main objective is to make more and more youths of the state employable by skilling them.

If suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of job, a provision will be made in the law for the labour commissioner to allow firms to hire candidates from outside the state. The people who are already working in state’s industries need not panic at all as they will not be removed from their jobs, he added.

