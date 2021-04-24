The Haryana government on Saturday declared that it would be providing free vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 yrs at government hospitals in the state. The decision was taken during a state-level COVID monitoring committee meeting that was chaired by Haryana chief minister ML Khattar, news agency ANI reported.

Registration for the same will begin from 28 April and only those who have registered will get the vaccine, the government said.

Later the chief minister took to Twitter to say, I am happy to announce that Covid vaccines for citizens of the State above 18 years will be provided free of cost in government health facilities by the Haryana government from May 1st onwards.

Earlier, the governments of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Kerala have already declared that they would be providing free vaccines to all above 18-years.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday tweeted, In Jharkhand, the corona vaccine will be provided free of cost to people above the age of 18 by the state government. Also, Nitish Kumar Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister, announced the same on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Goa government on Thursday said that it will be vaccinating all its residents between the ages of 18-45 for free. “I am pleased to convey government approval to provide Covid vaccine doses to all populations in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost," state additional secretary (health) Vikas Gaunekar said.

Further, all residents of Sikkim between 18-45 years will also be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the government of India's procurement price of both the COVID-19 vaccines will remain ₹150 per dose and the Centre will continue to provide it totally free to states

(With inputs from agencies)

