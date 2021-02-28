OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haryana: Khap panchayat decides to increase milk price to protest farm laws
A milkman carries a can of milk on a cold and foggy morning (AP)
A milkman carries a can of milk on a cold and foggy morning (AP)

Haryana: Khap panchayat decides to increase milk price to protest farm laws

1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 06:44 AM IST ANI

Many people were sitting in agitation against the rising fuel prices coupled with their angst against the recently passed farm laws.

Khap panchayat in Hisar on Saturday decided to increase the rate of milk against farm laws and rising fuel prices.

"We have decided to give milk at the price of 100/litre. We urge dairy farmers to sell milk at the same price to government cooperative societies," said the Panchayat spokesperson.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A general view of buildings in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Multiple blast heard in Saudi capital, cause unknown

1 min read . 06:20 AM IST
The conflict in Yemen began in September 2014 when Houthi forces took over the capital city Sana'a.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Yemeni rebel’s missile attack over Riyadh

1 min read . 06:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to address the nation through Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today

1 min read . 06:34 AM IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden calls Saudi Prince plot against Khashoggi ‘outrageous’

7 min read . 05:39 AM IST

Many people were sitting in agitation against the rising fuel prices coupled with their angst against the recently passed farm laws.

Amid surging fuel prices in the country, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on February 21 termed "less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain more profit" as one of the reasons behind the price hike.

"There are two main reasons behind the fuel price rise. The international market has reduced fuel production and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. This is making the consumer countries suffer," Pradhan said.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout