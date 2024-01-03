comScore
Haryana: Leopard enters house in Gurugram's Narsinghpur village| WATCH

Leopard invades residence in Narsinghpur village, Gurugram; forest department and police teams on the scene.

Haryana: A leopard was spotted in Gurugram's Narsinghpur village. (Photo: ANI)Premium
Haryana: A leopard was spotted in Gurugram's Narsinghpur village. (Photo: ANI)

Haryana: A leopard invaded a residence in Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday.

As reported by ANI, the forest department team is on the scene to capture the leopard, and the Gurugram Police team has also arrived to assist in the situation.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 03 Jan 2024, 10:56 AM IST
